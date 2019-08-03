Mitchell has 20 points, Fever pull away to beat Lynx 86-75

Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points, Tiffany Mitchell added 17 points and the Indiana Fever pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-75 on Saturday night.

Indiana (8-15) took the lead for good during a 25-5 run to open the third quarter. Kelsey Mitchell capped the rally at 63-53 with a step-back 3-pointer. Twice in the fourth quarter, the Lynx (10-11) cut the deficit to two.

Minnesota had an 18-0 run in the second quarter and led by as much as 20 before going into the break with a 48-38 lead.

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points for Minnesota. The Lynx have lost four in a row.

SKY 87, DREAM 75

ATLANTA (AP) — Diamond DeShields had 12 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and a season-best six assists, Courtney Vandersloot added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Chicago beat Atlanta.

Stefanie Dolson led Chicago (12-9) with 16 points.

Alex Bentley scored 21 points for Atlanta (5-17). The Dream have lost seven in a row.