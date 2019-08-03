Marcano, Williams-Sutton and Lopez lead Fort Wayne in win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Tucupita Marcano had four hits, while Dwanya Williams-Sutton and Justin Lopez recorded three apiece as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-4 on Saturday.

Marcano doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs. Williams-Sutton doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the game tied 1-1, the TinCaps took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Marcano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lopez.

Starter Cullen Dana (2-0) got the win while Austin Sodders (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Andre Lipcius doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Whitecaps.

With the win, Fort Wayne improved to 5-2 against West Michigan this season.