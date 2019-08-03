Anderson’s single leads Hickory over Augusta in 10 innings

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Ryan Anderson hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Hickory Crawdads to a 10-7 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday.

Kole Enright scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Hickory added insurance runs when Josh Jung hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Jonathan Ornelas.

The Crawdads tied the game 7-7 in the eighth when Ornelas hit a two-run single as part of a four-run inning.

Matt Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Ornelas tripled and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Kelvin Gonzalez (5-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matt Seelinger (0-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Mikey Edie was a home run short of the cycle, scoring a run and also driving one home for the GreenJackets.

Hickory improved to 3-1 against Augusta this season.