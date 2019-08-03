Ricca, Caballero lead the way for AZL Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Caleb Ricca homered and doubled, scoring three runs as the AZL Mariners defeated the AZL Indians Red 11-1 on Sunday.

Jose Caballero doubled and singled twice with three runs for AZL Mariners.

AZL Mariners started the scoring in the first inning when Cody Grosse hit a sacrifice fly and Caballero scored on a passed ball.

The AZL Mariners later scored in three more innings to finish off the blowout, including four runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Juan Querecuto hit a two-run double, while Ricca hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yeury Tatiz (1-1) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Samuel Vasquez (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Roger Marmol homered and singled for the AZL Indians Red. Will Bartlett singled three times.