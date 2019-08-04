De Goti, McCormick lead the way for Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Alex De Goti doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Round Rock Express beat the Sacramento River Cats 7-3 on Sunday.

Chas McCormick homered and singled with two runs for Round Rock.

Sacramento tied the game 3-3 in the third after Joey Rickard scored on an error and Mauricio Dubon scored on a groundout.

After Round Rock added a run in the third when Abraham Toro scored on an error, the Express added to their lead in the sixth inning when De Goti hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Myles Straw.

Round Rock right-hander Rogelio Armenteros (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yoanys Quiala (6-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings.

For the River Cats, Jaylin Davis homered and doubled, driving home two runs.