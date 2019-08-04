Gray leads Tulsa to 3-1 win over NW Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Josiah Gray allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Gray (2-2) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Tulsa started the scoring in the second inning when Cristian Santana hit a solo home run and Errol Robinson hit a two-run home run.

NW Arkansas answered in the next half-inning when Dairon Blanco hit an RBI double, driving in Nate Esposito to get within two.

Brady Singer (3-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.