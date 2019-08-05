Chicago opens 3-game series at home against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (64-48, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (60-51, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (7-5, 3.84 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (8-8, 3.07 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland match up to begin a three-game series.

The Cubs are 39-18 in home games. Chicago has hit 171 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 26, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Athletics are 27-25 on the road. Oakland has hit 175 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Matt Chapman leads the club with 24, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 60 extra base hits and is batting .288. Jason Heyward is 12-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .515. Marcus Semien is 13-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .217 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (neck), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: 10-day IL (hip), Josh Phegley: 10-day IL (thumb).