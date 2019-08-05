Brewers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (57-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-63, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jordan Lyles (6-7, 5.15 ERA) Pirates: Dario Agrazal (2-2, 3.65 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Pirates are 20-29 against NL Central opponents. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .336.

The Brewers have gone 27-24 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 181 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 37, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 120 hits and has 67 RBIs. Jose Osuna is 9-for-23 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 37 home runs and is batting .330. Keston Hiura is 7-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage).