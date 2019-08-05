Jimenez’s homer leads DSL Yankees to 8-6 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Brayan Jimenez hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Yankees to an 8-6 win over the DSL Twins on Monday.

The home run by Jimenez scored Anthony Valenzuela and Alex Garcia and was the game's last scoring play.

Felix Alonzo (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Luciano De La Cruz (4-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Yankees improved to 5-2 against DSL Twins this season.