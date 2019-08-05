Arruda’s single leads Auburn to 4-3 win over State College

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- J.T. Arruda hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 4-3 win over the State College Spikes on Monday. With the victory, the Doubledays snapped a five-game losing streak.

The single by Arruda scored Andrew Pratt and Jake Randa and was the game's last scoring play.

Jordan Bocko (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jacob Schlesener (2-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.