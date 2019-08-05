Urias hits two homers as Memphis beats El Paso 10-4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Ramon Urias hit two of the Memphis Redbirds' five home runs in a 10-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday.

Rangel Ravelo, Yadier Molina and Edmundo Sosa also homered for the Redbirds.

Urias hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Dietrich Enns and then hit a solo homer in the sixth off Trevor Megill.

Jesus Cruz (5-6) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while El Paso starter Enns (10-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.