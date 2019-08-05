Celestino’s single leads Cedar Rapids to 3-2 win over Burlington

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Gilberto Celestino hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Monday.

Tyler Webb scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on an out.

Adrian Rondon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Livan Soto in the first inning to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. The Kernels came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Daniel Ozoria hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Albee Weiss.

Burlington tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Justin Jones hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alex Schick (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Ethan Clark (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Cedar Rapids improved to 13-4 against Burlington this season.