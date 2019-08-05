Bart leads San Jose to 3-1 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Joey Bart doubled and singled as the San Jose Giants defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 3-1 on Monday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Giants.

San Jose got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Courtney Hawkins advanced to second on a ground out by Heath Quinn and then scored on a single by Sandro Fabian.

After San Jose added two runs, the Storm cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Luis Campusano hit an RBI single, bringing home Xavier Edwards.

Starter Sean Hjelle (5-5) got the win while Mason Thompson (0-5) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

Edwards singled three times, also stealing a base for the Storm.