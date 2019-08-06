Banda helps to shut out Syracuse, Durham wins 5-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Anthony Banda and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Durham Bulls beat the Syracuse Mets 5-0 on Tuesday.

Banda (1-2) went four scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out one to pick up the win. Ervin Santana (2-2) went five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked five.

In the bottom of the first, Durham took the lead on a single by Nate Lowe that scored Dalton Kelly. The Bulls then added three runs in the second and a run in the fourth. In the second, Rocky Gale drove in two runs and Kean Wong drove in one, while Daniel Robertson hit an RBI single in the fourth.

The Mets were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Bulls' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.