Perez’s double leads Bowie to 4-3 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Carlos Perez hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the Bowie Baysox a 4-3 win over the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday.

Anderson Feliz scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Perez.

The double by Perez scored Feliz to give the Baysox a 4-3 lead.

Chris Gittens hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. The Baysox came back to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning when Preston Palmeiro scored on a groundout and Perez hit an RBI double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trenton tied the game 3-3 in the fifth when Hoy Jun Park hit an RBI single, bringing home Rashad Crawford.

Starter Zac Lowther (12-5) got the win while Trevor Lane (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Bowie improved to 3-1 against Trenton this season.