Davis, Alvarez lead Frisco to 9-3 win over Corpus Christi

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Brendon Davis hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, and Eliezer Alvarez hit a three-run home run and had two hits as the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 9-3 on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the RoughRiders and a three-game winning streak for the Hooks.

The single by Davis scored Charles Leblanc and Preston Beck to give the RoughRiders a 3-1 lead.

After Frisco added two runs in the fifth, the Hooks cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jonathan Arauz hit a two-run triple.

The RoughRiders later added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Alvarez hit a three-run home run, while Davis hit an RBI single in the seventh.

CD Pelham (1-2) got the win in relief while Yohan Ramirez (2-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Hooks, Arauz tripled and doubled, driving in two runs.