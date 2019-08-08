Torres’ double leads Charlotte to 7-4 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Ramon Torres hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 7-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday. With the victory, the Knights swept the three-game series.

The double by Torres, part of a three-run inning, gave the Knights a 5-4 lead before Nick Madrigal hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Thairo Estrada hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Wendell Rijo hit a solo home run in the second to give the RailRiders a 4-0 lead. The Knights tied the game with two runs in both the third and eighth innings. In the third, Torres hit a two-run home run, while Luis Robert hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Connor Walsh (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Will Carter (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.