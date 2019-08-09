Tiberi’s homer leads St. Lucie to 6-2 win over Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Blake Tiberi hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 6-2 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday.

The home run by Tiberi, part of a four-run inning, gave the Mets a 3-1 lead before Jacob Zanon hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Mets tacked on another run in the seventh when Jeremy Vasquez hit an RBI single, scoring Tiberi.

St. Lucie right-hander Joe Cavallaro (6-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jared Solomon (0-7) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over five innings.

St. Lucie improved to 8-1 against Daytona this season.