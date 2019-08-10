British crew looks to win SailGP regatta in home waters

The notorious English weather and the home country's crew have already left their mark on SailGP's European debut before an official race has been sailed.

Both of Saturday's races in the regatta on the Solent off Cowes, England, were called off because of high winds, leaving a compressed scheduled on Sunday.

The British crew established itself as the favorite by winning both practice races Thursday, two days after it became the first in the fledgling global league to break 50 knots aboard its foiling, 50-foot catamaran. The next day, the Australians also broke 50 knots but then broke their wingsail in strong wind.

Motivated by sailing in front of home crowds, the British are looking to bounce back from a capsize that forced them to miss the first three races of the New York regatta in June.