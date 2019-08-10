Bewley’s single leads Lexington to 3-1 win over Hagerstown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Brhet Bewley hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 3-1 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Legends and a three-game winning streak for the Suns.

The single by Bewley scored Eric Cole and Nick Hutchins and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the second, Hagerstown took the lead on a double by Nic Perkins that scored Israel Pineda. Lexington answered in the bottom of the inning when Hutchins hit a solo home run.

Starter Charlie Neuweiler (5-9) got the win while Chandler Day (3-4) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.