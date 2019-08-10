Valdez has 4 RBI, leads Bristol to 19-5 win over Kingsport

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Jesus Valdez drove in four runs, while Francisco Acuna and Daniel Rivero drove in four and four, respectively, as the Bristol Pirates beat the Kingsport Mets 19-5 on Saturday.

Valdez doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Bristol had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning, seven runs in the third and five runs in the fifth.

The key inning was the first, when Acuna hit a three-run double.

Luis Arrieta (2-1) got the win in relief while Kingsport starter Christofer Dominguez (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Andres Regnault homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Mets. Wilfred Astudillo homered and singled, driving in two runs.