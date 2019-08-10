Susi, Mangieri lead Greensboro to 8-0 win over Asheville

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Zac Susi hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Luke Mangieri hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Asheville Tourists 8-0 on Saturday.

The home run by Susi scored Jack Herman and Michael Gretler to give the Grasshoppers a 4-0 lead.

Greensboro starter Noe Toribio (2-1) picked up the win after not allowing a hit or run over six innings. Opposing starter Frederis Parra (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.

The Tourists were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Grasshoppers' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.