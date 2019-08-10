Avans, Robinson lift Tulsa over NW Arkansas 4-2

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Drew Avans doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-2 on Saturday.

Errol Robinson singled twice, also stealing a base for Tulsa.

Down 1-0 in the second, NW Arkansas tied the game when Angelo Castellano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gabriel Cancel.

Tulsa answered in the top of the next frame when Connor Wong hit an RBI single, driving in Cody Thomas.

The Drillers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and ninth innings. In the sixth, Wong hit a solo home run, while Chris Parmelee hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Avans in the ninth.

NW Arkansas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Blake Perkins hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Emmanuel Rivera in the ninth inning to cut the Tulsa lead to 4-2.

Tulsa right-hander Edwin Uceta (5-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Gerson Garabito (5-9) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Cancel reached base three times for the Naturals.