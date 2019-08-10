Alvarez, Rodriguez lead Quintana Roo to 6-0 win over Tabasco

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Henderson Alvarez allowed just six hits over seven innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 6-0 on Sunday.

Alvarez (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

In the first inning, Quintana Roo took a 2-0 lead on a single and an out that scored Rodriguez and Manuel Orduno. The Tigres scored again in the third when Rodriguez hit a three-run home run and Erick Migueles drew a bases-loaded walk.

Dennis O'Grady (2-3) went two innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Olmecas were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Tigres' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Quintana Roo improved to 6-2 against Tabasco this season.