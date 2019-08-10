Emodi’s homer leads Idaho Falls to 9-8 win over Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Michael Emodi hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 9-8 win over the Ogden Raptors on Saturday.

The home run by Emodi gave the Chukars a 6-4 lead and capped a five-run inning for Idaho Falls. Earlier in the inning, Brady McConnell and Clay Dungan hit RBI singles.

With the score tied 6-6 in the sixth, the Chukars took the lead for good when Kember Nacero hit a two-run home run.

Ogden saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brandon Lewis hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Idaho Falls lead to 9-8.

Jose Ramirez (2-0) got the win in relief while Drew Finley (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Lewis hit three home runs and drove in six runs for Ogden.