Stronach, Guilbe lift Tri-City over Spokane 8-3

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Jack Stronach homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 8-3 on Saturday.

Sean Guilbe doubled twice with two runs for Tri-City.

Tri-City batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including two RBI each from Luke Becker and Kelvin Melean.

The Dust Devils later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Stronach hit a solo home run before he doubled to score Guilbe in the fifth.

Dominic DiSabatino (3-0) got the win in relief while Spokane starter Leury Tejada (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.