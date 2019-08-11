Sports
de Blok leads Lakeland to 3-1 win over Florida
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Tom de Blok allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers over the Florida Fire Frogs in a 3-1 win on Sunday.
de Blok (1-11) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one run.
Florida cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Kevin Josephina scored on a passed ball.
Lakeland answered in the next half-inning when Christopher Proctor hit an RBI single, bringing home Ulrich Bojarski.
Matt Hartman (2-6) went nine innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out five in the Florida State League game.
Comments