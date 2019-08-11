Reign FC falls to Utah Royals FC 3-1

Utah Royals FC midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta (9) shoots, and scores a goal past Reign FC goalkeeper Casey Murphy (26) during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC forward Bethany Balcer (24) puts a shot on goal during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC players celebrate after Reign FC forward Shea Groom (2) scored a goal to tie the match 1-1 during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC forward Shea Groom (2) celebrates a goal to tie the match 1-1 during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC defender Celia Jiménez Delgado (13) maintains possession of the ball during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Utah Royals FC defender Rachel Corsie (2) slide tackles Reign FC midfielder Rosie White (31) during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Utah Royals FC goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart (18) dives after a shot that misses during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC forward Bethany Balcer (24) chases down a pass into the corner during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC goalkeeper Casey Murphy (26) dives to make a save a shot by Utah Royals FC forward Christen Press (23). The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Utah Royals FC midfielder Verónica Boquete (21) and Reign FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu (25) fight for possession during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Utah Royals FC forward Christen Press (23) takes a moment after a missed shot during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Utah Royals FC goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart (18) dives after a shot that misses during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC defender Steph Catley (7) and Utah Royals FC midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta (9) fight for the ball during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Utah Royals FC midfielder Verónica Boquete (21) and Reign FC midfielder Rosie White (31) hit the ground while going after the ball during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC midfielder Rosie White (31) goes after the ball during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC defender Rebecca Quinn (5) slides after the ball against Utah Royals FC midfielder Desiree Scott (11) and Utah Royals FC forward Katie Stengel (24) during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC forward Jodie Taylor (9) reacts after a missed shot during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC midfielder Rosie White (31) loses her balance while moving the ball during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC midfielder Allie Long (6) receives a yellow card for a foul on Utah Royals FC forward Christen Press (23) during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Utah Royals FC goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart (18) grabs a cross during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC forward Jodie Taylor (9) gets the inside position on a throw-in during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC goes on the attack during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Utah Royals FC goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart (18) makes a save from a free kick during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu (25) and Reign FC midfielder Allie Long (6) go after a cross to angle it toward the goal but the shot missed during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Utah Royals FC defender Katie Bowen (6) celebrates after a goal by Utah Royals FC forward Amy Rodriguez (8) makes the score 3-1 during the second half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Reign FC forward Shea Groom (2) goes up for a header against a trio of Utah players during the first half. The Reign FC played the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
