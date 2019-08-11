Torres, Chirinos lead Pulaski to 7-4 win over Elizabethton

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Saul Torres hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Roberto Chirinos had four hits and scored two runs as the Pulaski Yankees topped the Elizabethton Twins 7-4 on Sunday.

The home run by Torres capped a four-run inning and gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead after Chirinos hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Twins cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Parker Phillips hit a two-run home run.

The Yankees later tacked on three runs in the fifth, including a single by Madison Santos that scored Chirinos.

Jackson Bertsch (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Elizabethton starter Ben Gross (3-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Twins left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.