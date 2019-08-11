Rodriguez’s single leads El Paso to 3-2 win over San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Aderlin Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 3-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Sunday.

The single by Rodriguez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Chihuahuas a 2-1 lead before Esteban Quiroz hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Missions cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tyler Saladino hit a solo home run.

El Paso southpaw Dietrich Enns (11-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Shelby Miller (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saladino homered and singled, also stealing a base for the Missions.