Scolamiero, Fermin and Schneemann lead Lake County in win

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Clark Scolamiero, Jose Fermin and Daniel Schneemann each had three hits, as the Lake County Captains beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 13-6 on Monday.

Scolamiero doubled three times, scoring three runs. Fermin singled three times, scoring three runs.

Lake County had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring six runs in the first inning and four in the sixth.

In the first, Bo Naylor hit a two-run triple, while Jonathan Engelmann and Schneemann hit two-run singles in the sixth.

Kellen Rholl (2-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while West Michigan starter Wilkel Hernandez (7-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Zach Malis tripled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Whitecaps.