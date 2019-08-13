Sports
Edwards scores on error in 10th, Hudson Valley beats Lowell
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- K.V. Edwards scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 6-5 win over the Lowell Spinners on Tuesday.
Edwards scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Greg Jones.
The Spinners tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Wil Dalton scored on a wild pitch as part of a three-run inning.
Reliever Eleardo Cabrera (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two over two scoreless innings. Kris Jackson (2-3) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.
For the Spinners, Nick Decker doubled and singled twice.
