Mora leads Tulsa to 15-5 win over Springfield

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Angelo Mora hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 15-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday.

The double by Mora started the scoring in a five-run inning and cut the Springfield lead to 4-3. Later in the inning, Tulsa tied the game when Cody Thomas scored on a wild pitch and then took the lead when Stevie Berman hit an RBI single.

The Drillers punctuated the blowout with three runs in the seventh and six in the eighth. In the seventh, Mora hit an RBI double and Chris Parmelee scored on a wild pitch and Donovan Casey scored on a single, while Carlos Rincon hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Ryan Moseley (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Springfield starter Alex Fagalde (3-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Tulsa took advantage of some erratic Springfield pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

For the Cardinals, Justin Toerner homered and doubled, scoring two runs. Yariel Gonzalez homered and singled.

Tulsa improved to 17-9 against Springfield this season.