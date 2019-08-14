Baumann, Mullins lead Bowie to 4-0 win over Richmond

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Michael Baumann tossed a four-hit shutout and Cedric Mullins had three hits and scored two runs, as the Bowie Baysox topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-0 on Wednesday.

Both Bowie starter Baumann and Richmond starter Brandon Lawson delivered strong pitching performances. Baumann (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two. Lawson (5-8) went seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

In the bottom of the second, Bowie took the lead on a single by Preston Palmeiro that scored Jesmuel Valentin. The Baysox then added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Carlos Perez hit an RBI single before he homered to score Mullins in the eighth.

Perez homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Flying Squirrels were blanked for the 17th time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.

Bowie improved to 12-5 against Richmond this season.