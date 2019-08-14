Norris’ homer leads AZL Giants Orange to 5-4 win over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Randy Norris hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 5-4 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Thursday.

The home run by Norris, part of a four-run inning, gave the AZL Giants Orange a 4-3 lead before Aaron Bond scored on an error later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, AZL Cubs 1 cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Carlos Pacheco.

Wilkelma Castillo (3-1) got the win in relief while Niels Stone (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the AZL Cubs 1, Pacheco singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the win, AZL Giants Orange remains undefeated (4-0) against AZL Cubs 1 this season.