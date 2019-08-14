Ovalles hits walk-off single in 10th, Spokane beats Vancouver 7-6

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Alexander Ovalles hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 7-6 on Wednesday.

Blaine Crim scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error.

The Canadians tied the game 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Mc Gregory Contreras hit an RBI double, driving in Philip Clarke as part of a four-run inning.

Reliever Josh Smith (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over one scoreless inning. Mike Pascoe (0-2) allowed one run and got one out in the Northwest League game.

Crim homered twice and singled, driving in five runs and scoring three in the win. Jake Hoover doubled and singled.