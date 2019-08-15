Jordan, Mullen spur Stockton to 8-7 win over Inland Empire

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Robert Mullen homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Mitchell Jordan allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Stockton Ports defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 8-7 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Ports and a three-game winning streak for the 66ers.

Jordan (9-7) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs.

Stockton grabbed a 3-2 lead in the third after Yhoelnys Gonzalez scored on an error and Alfonso Rivas and Josh Phegley scored on a wild pitch.

Trailing 8-5, the 66ers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Michael Stefanic hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Travis Herrin (3-5) went four innings, allowing seven runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out six and walked five.

Orlando Martinez homered and singled, driving in four runs for the 66ers.