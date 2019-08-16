De La Cruz, Brito lift Buffalo over Durham 7-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Michael De La Cruz reached base four times as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Durham Bulls 7-3 on Friday.

Socrates Brito tripled and doubled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Buffalo.

Down 3-2 in the sixth, Durham tied it up when Kevin Padlo hit a solo home run.

Buffalo answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to take the lead. Brito hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

Zach Jackson (9-0) got the win in relief while Aaron Slegers (4-7) took the loss in the International League game.