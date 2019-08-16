Mendoza leads Hagerstown to 4-1 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Drew Mendoza hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 4-1 win over the West Virginia Power on Friday.

The home run by Mendoza scored Justin Connell to give the Suns a 2-0 lead.

The Power cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Onil Pena hit an RBI triple, bringing home Bobby Honeyman.

The Suns later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Armond Upshaw scored on an error and Israel Pineda hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Hagerstown southpaw Jackson Stoeckinger (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Josias De Los Santos (4-7) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing two runs and three hits over six innings.

Billy Cooke singled twice, also stealing a base for the Power.

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 4-2 against Hagerstown this season.