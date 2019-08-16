Numata, Azocar lift Erie over Akron 5-1

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Chace Numata doubled and singled twice as the Erie SeaWolves topped the Akron RubberDucks 5-1 on Friday.

Jose Azocar homered and singled for Erie.

Erie started the scoring in the first inning when Isaac Paredes hit a two-run home run.

The SeaWolves later added single runs in the third, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Erie starter Joey Wentz (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Eli Morgan (6-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and six hits over six innings.

Erie improved to 11-2 against Akron this season.