Fabela leads Mexico over Quintana Roo 6-4

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Fabela homered and had two hits as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Tigres de Quintana Roo 6-4 on Friday.

Quintana Roo got on the board first in the third inning when Yosmany Guerra scored on a groundout and Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

After tying the game in the third, the Diablos Rojos took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. David Vidal and Japhet Amador hit RBI singles en route to the two-run lead.

The Diablos Rojos tacked on another run in the sixth when Fabela hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quintana Roo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brian Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rodriguez in the eighth inning to cut the Mexico lead to 6-4.

Mexico starter Octavio Acosta (11-7) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Henderson Alvarez (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and 13 hits over 3 1/3 innings.