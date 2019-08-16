Gonzalez hits walk-off single, Oaxaca beats Leon 15-14

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Alejandro Gonzalez hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca beat the Bravos de Leon 15-14 on Friday.

Manuel Cruz scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a single by Gonzalez.

The single by Gonzalez capped an improbable comeback for the Guerreros, who scored six runs in the inning for the win. Samar Leyva hit a two-run single earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Bravos took a 14-9 lead in the top of the seventh when Carlos Rivero hit a solo home run as part of a two-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jesus Estrada (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Manny Acosta (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Cedric Hunter drove in five runs, while Matt Clark and Rivero drove in four and three, respectively, in a losing effort for Leon. The Bravos also hit a season-high six home runs.