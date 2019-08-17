Mieses’ homer leads Springfield to 6-3 win over Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Johan Mieses hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 6-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday.

The home run by Mieses scored Rayder Ascanio and Yariel Gonzalez and was the game's last scoring play.

Arkansas went up 3-0 after Jordan Cowan hit a two-run single in the first inning and Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single in the fifth. Springfield answered in the sixth inning when Gonzalez hit a three-run home run.

Mitchell Osnowitz (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Wyatt Mills (4-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.