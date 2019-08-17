Carter scores winning run in 10th, Danville beats Elizabethton 3-2 in walk-off finish

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Willie Carter scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the 10th inning, as the Danville Braves topped the Elizabethton Twins 3-2 on Saturday.

Carter scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Cody Birdsong.

The Braves tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Jose Palma scored when a runner was thrown out.

Reliever Peyton Williams (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out one over two scoreless innings. Benjamin Dum (2-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out two in the Appalachian League game.

The Twins failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.