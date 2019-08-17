LaMarre scores winning run in 11th, Gwinnett beats Scranton/WB 8-7 in walk-off finish

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Andres Blanco drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 11th inning to score the winning run, as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 8-7 on Saturday.

Ryan LaMarre scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Pedro Florimon and then went to third on a hit batsman.

The walk by Blanco capped an improbable comeback for the Stripers, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Johan Camargo hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Florimon earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Stripers scored one run in the 10th before Scranton/WB answered in the next half-inning when Ryan McBroom hit a two-run home run to take a 7-5 lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A.J. Minter (1-1) got the win in relief while Brady Lail (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Gwinnett took advantage of some erratic Scranton/WB pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Erik Kratz homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the RailRiders.

With the win, Gwinnett improved to 4-1 against Scranton/WB this season.