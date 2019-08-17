Rey’s single leads Daytona to 6-5 win over Palm Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Brian Rey hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 6-5 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday.

The single by Rey capped a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3 after Bryant Flete scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

Palm Beach answered in the top of the next frame when Zack Gahagan hit an RBI single, scoring Nick Plummer to grab a one-run lead.

The Tortugas later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Drew Mount and Alejo Lopez both drove in a run, while Lopez hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Palm Beach saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nick Dunn scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the Daytona lead to 6-5.

Starter Mac Sceroler (5-3) got the win while Michael Baird (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

For the Cardinals, Chase Pinder homered and doubled, driving in two runs.