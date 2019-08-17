Purcell, Espinal lead State College to 6-5 win over Auburn

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Brandon Purcell hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, and Stanley Espinal doubled and singled as the State College Spikes defeated the Auburn Doubledays 6-5 on Saturday.

Donivan Williams scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third following singles by Brylie Ware and Purcell.

Junior Gonzalez (3-4) got the win in relief while Gilberto Chu (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Adalberto Carrillo singled three times, scoring two runs for the Doubledays.