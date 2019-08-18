Reds put Votto on IL with back strain, recall O’Grady

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto leans into the dugout to catch a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

The Reds have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness that has kept him out of Cincinnati's last three games.

The move is retroactive to Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled utility player Brian O'Grady from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Votto was on a six-game hitting streak before his back tightened up. The six-time All Star is hitting .262 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs in 113 games this season.

This is O'Grady's second stint with the Reds this season. Earlier this month, he went 1 for 5 in five appearances.