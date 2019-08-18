Lowe’s single leads Durham to 10-7 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Nate Lowe hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 10-7 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday.

The single by Lowe, part of a three-run inning, gave the Bulls an 8-7 lead before Michael Perez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Phoenix Sanders (1-0) got the win in relief while Kirby Snead (5-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Bisons, Patrick Kivlehan hit two solo home runs. Socrates Brito homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.