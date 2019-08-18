Farrell’s run leads Pulaski to 8-1 win over Johnson City

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Jake Farrell and Borinquen Mendez scored on an error in the second inning to help the Pulaski Yankees secure an 8-1 victory over the Johnson City Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The error gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead.

Pulaski right-hander Jhonatan Munoz (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Will Guay (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and two hits over 3 1/3 innings.

The Yankees swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-6 in eight innings.